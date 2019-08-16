BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

NYSEAMERICAN BGSF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.83. 45,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,064. BG Staffing has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 1,326.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BG Staffing by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BG Staffing during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BG Staffing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BG Staffing during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

