BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Trimmed by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 1.8% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 253,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 75,484 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in BHP Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

