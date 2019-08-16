BiblePay Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BiblePay has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $5,736.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge.

BiblePay Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,739,397,420 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

