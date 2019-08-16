BidaskClub Downgrades SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SRDX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of SurModics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SurModics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.66 million, a P/E ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.18. SurModics has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. SurModics had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that SurModics will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $744,550 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 458.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SurModics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 53.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SurModics by 1,080.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

