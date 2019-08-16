BidaskClub Upgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.31 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 454,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,552,384. The firm has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 573.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.