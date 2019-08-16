Binance Coin Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and approximately $268.39 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $27.63 or 0.00270004 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Exrates, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.01311496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00095838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000456 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002043 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, AirSwap, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io, LBank, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

