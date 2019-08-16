BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Posts Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 172.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. BIO-key International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BKYI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.92. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKYI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

