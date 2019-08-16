Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.27), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,461. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPTH. ValuEngine raised Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bio-Path by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Path by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

