Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.22 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.37 per share, with a total value of $403,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $712,425. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. 15,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,953. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

