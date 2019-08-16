Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at GMP Securities

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective decreased by GMP Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.07.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$1.98. 1,000,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,999. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.23. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$178.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

