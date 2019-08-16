BitBay (BAY) Price Down 51% Over Last 7 Days

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded down 51% against the US dollar. BitBay has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $65,059.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001580 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000260 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

