Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $2,336.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.