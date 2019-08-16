Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $2.46 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $321.08 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $137.68 or 0.01317143 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, DragonEX, Bitkub and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00266883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022383 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00094779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000443 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, WazirX, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, DragonEX, BigONE, ZB.COM, Bitkub, Bithumb, Poloniex, Kucoin, Coinsquare, IDAX, OKEx, Indodax, Gate.io, YoBit, Coinsuper, CoinZest, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Kraken, Huobi, Koinex, SouthXchange, Bitrue, Hotbit, Binance, MBAex, Bitbns, CoinBene, Bibox, FCoin, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Coinbit, Korbit and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

