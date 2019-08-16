Bitcoin Zero Achieves Market Cap of $64,501.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $64,501.00 and approximately $2,925.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 19,936,396 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

