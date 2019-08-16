Bitspace Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.00 (BSX)

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Bitspace has a market cap of $14,567.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitspace has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitspace coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitspace

Bitspace (BSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,766,908 coins. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitspace’s official website is bit-space.io.

Bitspace Coin Trading

Bitspace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitspace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitspace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

