Bitzeny Market Cap Hits $212,016.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $212,016.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00722399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

