Black Cat Syndicate Ltd (ASX:BC8) Insider Paul Chapman Purchases 2,168,889 Shares

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd (ASX:BC8) insider Paul Chapman purchased 2,168,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$433,777.80 ($307,643.83).

Paul Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Paul Chapman 550,000 shares of Black Cat Syndicate stock.

Shares of ASX:BC8 traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$0.43 ($0.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,011 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and a PE ratio of -22.37. Black Cat Syndicate Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.12 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of A$0.44 ($0.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.25.

About Black Cat Syndicate

Black Cat Syndicate Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Bulong gold project, which covers an area of 84 square kilometers located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

