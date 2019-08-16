BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 1,585,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 89,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

Shares of BLK traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.46. The stock had a trading volume of 543,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.49. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.13 and its 200 day moving average is $447.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.