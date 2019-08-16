Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,162,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 1,292,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blink Charging stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Blink Charging worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 4.68. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 282.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

