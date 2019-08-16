BlockCAT (CAT) Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. BlockCAT has a total market cap of $96,083.00 and $136.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlockCAT has traded down 55.5% against the dollar. One BlockCAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00270004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.01311496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00095838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000456 BTC.

BlockCAT’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io. The official message board for BlockCAT is medium.com/blockcat. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlockCAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

