Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Trading 50% Higher

Blue River Resources Ltd (CVE:BXR) traded up 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 412,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 153,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Blue River Resources Company Profile (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Cambodia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Mazama copper deposit located in Okanogan County, Washington State; and the Castel copper project located near Princeton, British Columbia.

