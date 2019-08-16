Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Blue Whale EXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0882 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, Coinsuper and Bittrex. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $86,205.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00267068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.01305944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00095140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Token Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,602,182 tokens. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn. Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blue Whale EXchange Token Trading

Blue Whale EXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

