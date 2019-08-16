BMO Capital Markets Lowers Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EMRAF opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Emera has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $42.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

