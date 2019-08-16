BMO Capital Markets Raises Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $252.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $252.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air Products & Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.71.

NYSE:APD opened at $226.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.23.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

