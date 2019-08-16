BOAT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.00 (BOAT)

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. BOAT has a market capitalization of $14,827.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOAT has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. One BOAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00920790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00242293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002435 BTC.

About BOAT

BOAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 72,914,622 coins. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat. BOAT’s official website is boatcoin.net.

BOAT Coin Trading

BOAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

