Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.5% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,015,856,000 after buying an additional 214,945 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,575,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,029,440,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $473,715,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. TheStreet cut Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Shares of BA traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,387. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.84. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

