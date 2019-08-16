Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) Insider Acquires £143.36 in Stock

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) insider Martin Palmer acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £143.36 ($187.33).

Martin Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Martin Palmer acquired 15 shares of Bovis Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,056 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £158.40 ($206.98).

On Monday, June 17th, Martin Palmer acquired 14 shares of Bovis Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,031 ($13.47) per share, with a total value of £144.34 ($188.61).

LON BVS traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,028 ($13.43). 159,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,048.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,059.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

BVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bovis Homes Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.73).

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

