BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in BP were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BP by 18.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 51.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BP by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,090,000 after purchasing an additional 989,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 80.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,516,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $153,748,000 after purchasing an additional 145,348 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. 2,391,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $47.16.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

