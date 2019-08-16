Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002573 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. Bread has a total market capitalization of $23.66 million and $172,892.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00268028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.01315245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095126 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Tokenomy, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

