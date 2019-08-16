Brian D. Coleman Purchases 20,000 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Stock

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) CFO Brian D. Coleman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,883,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,990. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,487,000 after buying an additional 15,950,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,440,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after buying an additional 15,360,515 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,760,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4,499.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,098,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after buying an additional 6,944,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

