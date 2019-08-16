Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,970,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 151,578 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 93.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 563,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 446.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 714,665 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.