Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 889.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,075 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. 465,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,998,365. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

