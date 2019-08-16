Brokerages Anticipate Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCTX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.01. 4,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

