Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $2.26 EPS

Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $8.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $10.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 69.2% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 45.5% during the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.43. 8,326,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

