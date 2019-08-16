Brokerages Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post $2.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings per share of $2.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $12.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,616,000 after acquiring an additional 187,834 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,286.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.85. 916,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.93. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

