Brokerages Expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extraction Oil & Gas.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Extraction Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

In other news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

XOG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.