Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.47.

PDS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 1,429,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,352. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 529,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

