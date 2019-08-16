Brokerages Expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ranger Energy Services reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

RNGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, CFO John Brandon Blossman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNGR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.60. 11,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,246. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.82.

Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

