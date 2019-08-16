Brokerages Set CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) PT at $65.12

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 69.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.