Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) PT at C$32.19

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWO. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE:GWO traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.87. The company had a trading volume of 181,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$26.83 and a twelve month high of C$34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 11.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.24%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

