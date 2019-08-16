Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT at $122.02

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $107.18. 377,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,461,380. The stock has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 746.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 105,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 92,834 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

