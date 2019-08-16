Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Price Target at GBX 845

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 845 ($11.04).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSON shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 683 ($8.92) to GBX 696 ($9.09) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

PSON stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 814.40 ($10.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,184,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 852.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 841.85. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other Pearson news, insider Elizabeth Corley purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07). Also, insider Coram Williams sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77), for a total transaction of £112,607.84 ($147,142.09).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

