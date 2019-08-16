Brokerages Set WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $17.36

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WillScot by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

