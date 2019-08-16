BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will announce $32.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.04 million. BRT Apartments posted sales of $31.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year sales of $129.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $130.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.74 million, with estimates ranging from $131.72 million to $137.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRT Apartments.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 534.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

BRT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 22,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,229. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $227.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.