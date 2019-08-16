BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 266.82 ($3.49).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

BT.A opened at GBX 164.38 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 171.20 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.37. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61.

In other news, insider Allison Kirkby bought 25,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($66,313.86). Also, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.