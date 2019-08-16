Burford Capital (BUR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Burford Capital (LON: BUR) recently:

8/16/2019 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/15/2019 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/26/2019 – Burford Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 2,070 ($27.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/12/2019 – Burford Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,470 ($32.27) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,470 ($32.27) price target on the stock.

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded down GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 803 ($10.49). The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,227. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,393.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34.

Get Burford Capital Limited alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In related news, insider Hugh Steven Wilson purchased 29,410 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £206,752.30 ($270,158.50). Also, insider Charles Parkinson purchased 8,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,469.88).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.