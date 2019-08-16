Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Caci International were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caci International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Caci International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caci International by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Caci International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caci International by 1,312.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caci International news, Director James Gilmore III sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.18, for a total value of $42,058.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $37,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,707 shares of company stock worth $556,538. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $202.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Caci International Inc has a twelve month low of $138.39 and a twelve month high of $219.95.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $179.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.71.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

