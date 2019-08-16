Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 853.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $88,608.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $325,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,637,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,322,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

