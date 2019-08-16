Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 364,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSTE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

CSTE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth $2,154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 19.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 116.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 161.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 148,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.