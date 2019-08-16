California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRC traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 55,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. California Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in California Resources by 232.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 1,590.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

